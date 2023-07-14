Ohio fish processor, others nabbed in theft of walleyes that were meant for a Sandusky charity

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently concluded an investigation into reports that Lake Fish Co. of Sandusky illegally took walleyes that were supposed to be donated to a Sandusky charity in 2021. After an investigation uncovered that 112 walleyes, one steelhead, one yellow perch, and three whitefish were stolen, five defendants pleaded guilty in the case to a total of 13 misdemeanor charges of petty theft, one count of fifth-degree felony theft, two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property, and nine misdemeanor commercial fish violations.