Big ginseng bust comes down in Ohio

West Virginia resident Tony L. Coffman, once featured on the popular History Channel program about the illegal ginseng trade, is scheduled for sentencing in federal court in Columbus on July 20 for trafficking wild American ginseng root. Operation “Root of all Evil” involved multiple suspects, Midwest states. Ginseng seeds must be replanted where a plant is harvested. Digging season runs from early September to early December in Ohio.