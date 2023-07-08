Wisconsin’s 2023 deer hunts set; Iron County is bucks only

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) adopted final regulations for the 2023 deer season following an extended discussion over a difference between recommendations by the DNR and Marathon County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC). The Marathon CDAC reduced the private land bonus antlerless permit level from last year’s 2,000 to 1,800 this fall. The DNR recommended to the NRB keeping the county’s bonus permit level at 2,000.