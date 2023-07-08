Turkey programs making progress in Illinois in attempt to address population declines

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

After a spring season described as a “bounce-back” of sorts, Illinois turkey hunters have been treated to a couple more pieces of good news. DNR has followed through on its promise to modernized its turkey monitoring system and the National Wild Turkey Federation has taken steps to address wild turkey population declines. NWTF’s new “Habitat for the Hatch” initiative only brushes the bottom of Illinois, but it is designed to reverse the turkey population skid and improve overall nesting habitat conditions across 18 states.