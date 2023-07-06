Public meeting set for July 13 to discuss removing Steamboat Rock Dam on Iowa River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Hardin County Conservation, the City of Steamboat Rock, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a public meeting at 6:30 p.m., July 13, at the Iowa River Conservation Club Building near Pine Ridge Park. Restoration activities planned for the Steamboat Rock Dam and Iowa River throughout the town, including public areas owned by the city, county and state will be presented at the meeting.