Montana man sentenced to prison for illegally selling eagle feathers, parts, in South Dakota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A federal judge in South Dakota has sentenced a Montana man to three years in prison for trafficking eagle feathers, wings and tails. Harvey Hugs, 59, of Hardin, Mont., was sentenced in late June in Rapid City. He was found guilty in February of three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Rapid City Journal reported.