Winchester Model 94 Trapper is the graduation gift that keeps on giving

Being just 17 when I graduated high school, I guess I was about as young as you could be. In fact, I was close to being the youngest person in my class. That’s what happens when you’re born in November and begin school before your fifth birthday. I’m not sure that happens anymore.