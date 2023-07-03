New disease now threatening Pennsylvania’s beech trees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new disease impacting beech trees has spread across Pennsylvania, and foresters believe it could be potentially devastating. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Ohio in 2012 and appeared in the northwest corner of Pennsylvania – in Erie and Crawford counties – in 2016. Since then, the disease has been found in every county, most recently in Washington and Greene counties.