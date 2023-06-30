Michigan legislation would kick-start a Natural Resources Commission in the Upper Peninsula

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

State representatives Gregory Markkanen (R-Hancock), Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River), and Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix County) have introduced legislation that would create an Upper Peninsula Natural Resources Commission. The legislation, a package of tie-barred bills (HB 4506-HB 4509), would create a U.P. NRC with seated members coming exclusively from the Upper Peninsula. The current statewide NRC has two members from the Upper Peninsula – David Nyberg of Marquette, and Mark “David” Anthony of Bark River.