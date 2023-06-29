Minnesota Board of Animal Health recommends canine flu vaccination

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With an outbreak of sickness that’s moved from the Twin Cities area to greater Minnesota, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health now is imploring dog owners to have their pets vaccinated against the highly contagious and potentially lethal canine influenza. Canine influenza is a rapidly-spreading respiratory disease in which dogs often exhibit several symptoms – a cough, low-grade fever, lethargy, sneezing, running nose, shortness of breath, disinterest in food and drink – of varying degrees. The best way to mitigate any potential problem is through vaccination, state officials say.