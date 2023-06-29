Thursday, June 29th, 2023
Easily train your bird dog to recover big game before this fall season

Eric Morken's black lab, Gus, with a doe he helped recover during the 2022 archery season. Gus was 3 years old when Morken trained him to track big game last summer and quickly took to the training to help recover three deer during the fall. (Photo by Eric Morken)
My mind was still racing with nervous energy as I walked back to the truck along the standing cornfield last September at last light. I had just shot a great buck with my bow. The shot hit its mark perfectly, but the deer ran into the corn after the shot. That’s an uneasy feeling. After waiting a half an hour, I got down from the tree and followed the blood into the corn for about 20 feet before losing the trail for a few seconds. “Back out,” I thought. “This is what you trained him for.”
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

