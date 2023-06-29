Easily train your bird dog to recover big game before this fall season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My mind was still racing with nervous energy as I walked back to the truck along the standing cornfield last September at last light. I had just shot a great buck with my bow. The shot hit its mark perfectly, but the deer ran into the corn after the shot. That’s an uneasy feeling. After waiting a half an hour, I got down from the tree and followed the blood into the corn for about 20 feet before losing the trail for a few seconds. “Back out,” I thought. “This is what you trained him for.”