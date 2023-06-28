Wednesday, June 28th, 2023
Iowa DNR asks public to help with turkey management by participating in production survey this summer

Iowans can help the DNR get an idea of how successful the 2023 spring turkey hatch was by keeping track of the number of turkeys they see in July and August and entering observations through an online survey. (Photo by Joanie Haidle)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey. During the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success. 

Participation is easy. Just note the date and county in which the turkey was seen, if it was an adult female or adult male – males have beards on their breast – and if and how many poults (baby turkeys) were present. The survey is available online.

Annual population surveys conducted by the DNR are an important component of managing the wild turkey. Turkey populations can fluctuate annually across all regions of the state, and all participation is appreciated.

