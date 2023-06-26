Jesse Schroeder found arguably the biggest set of antlers in Minnesota history attached to a dead buck while he was shed hunting a small property in the southeastern part of the state this past spring. Details on what is likely to be Minnesota’s new nontypical state record buck.
MN Daily Update: New record nontypical whitetail found this spring
