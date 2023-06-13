Minnesota to crown new state record nontypical whitetail?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Jesse Schroeder thought he was looking at the tines from a nice shed antler while he wandered his brother’s Goodhue County farm in southeastern Minnesota in early April. But when Schroeder walked in to scoop up his find, a couple nice tines grew into a whole bunch of them, and those morphed into a monstrous rack attached to a dead buck. A buck that appears to be the biggest nontypical whitetail in the Minnesota record book. Schroeder’s buck, recently scored by a panel of veteran measurers from the Boone & Crockett Club, amassed a net score of 277⅜ inches.