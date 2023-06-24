Tim Spielman returns from his Ontario fishing trip and shares notes on his success with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. They also talk about fishing technology, new lakes infested with zebra mussels, and remember Minnesota waterfowl HOF inductee Don Parsons. Then Patrick Durkin joins the show from Wisconsin to share how calm the state’s Natural Resources Board has become in 2023, talk about Asian carp in a certain border river (hint: the Mississippi) that the Badger State and Gopher State share, and Durkin reflects on the music and outdoors connections of the late great Gordon Lightfoot. Fresh from an Alaskan trip, Tim Lesmeister talks early Minnesota crossbow sales, ticks possibly being a CWD vector, and quick thoughts on the passing of Ronald Reagan’s first secretary of interior, James G. Watt.
Episode 441 – Summer fishing success in Minnesota and Ontario, zebra mussels popping up in new lakes, a Wisconsin update with Patrick Durkin, plus ticks-as-CWD-vector
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Avoid these three mistakes puppy owners make with their retrievers
Early summer is prime time to pick up a new hunting pup. This gives owners plenty of time to train
Smoke, drought create bizarre spring landscape in Pennsylvania
The outdoors can be a harsh place.
Winter is the season when the natural landscape often takes a cruel turn,
Illinois DNR to host traditional blind drawings at state waterfowl hunting sites this July, August
The Illinois DNR announced that it will host “traditional” blind drawings at all state waterfowl hunting sites in July and