Saturday, June 24th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Saturday, June 24th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Episode 441 – Summer fishing success in Minnesota and Ontario, zebra mussels popping up in new lakes, a Wisconsin update with Patrick Durkin, plus ticks-as-CWD-vector

Tim Spielman returns from his Ontario fishing trip and shares notes on his success with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. They also talk about fishing technology, new lakes infested with zebra mussels, and remember Minnesota waterfowl HOF inductee Don Parsons. Then Patrick Durkin joins the show from Wisconsin to share how calm the state’s Natural Resources Board has become in 2023, talk about Asian carp in a certain border river (hint: the Mississippi) that the Badger State and Gopher State share, and Durkin reflects on the music and outdoors connections of the late great Gordon Lightfoot. Fresh from an Alaskan trip, Tim Lesmeister talks early Minnesota crossbow sales, ticks possibly being a CWD vector, and quick thoughts on the passing of Ronald Reagan’s first secretary of interior, James G. Watt.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?