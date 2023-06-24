Episode 441 – Summer fishing success in Minnesota and Ontario, zebra mussels popping up in new lakes, a Wisconsin update with Patrick Durkin, plus ticks-as-CWD-vector

Tim Spielman returns from his Ontario fishing trip and shares notes on his success with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. They also talk about fishing technology, new lakes infested with zebra mussels, and remember Minnesota waterfowl HOF inductee Don Parsons. Then Patrick Durkin joins the show from Wisconsin to share how calm the state’s Natural Resources Board has become in 2023, talk about Asian carp in a certain border river (hint: the Mississippi) that the Badger State and Gopher State share, and Durkin reflects on the music and outdoors connections of the late great Gordon Lightfoot. Fresh from an Alaskan trip, Tim Lesmeister talks early Minnesota crossbow sales, ticks possibly being a CWD vector, and quick thoughts on the passing of Ronald Reagan’s first secretary of interior, James G. Watt.