James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85

James Watt, the Reagan administration's sharp-tongued, pro- development interior secretary who was admired by conservatives but ran afoul of environmentalists, Beach Boys fans and eventually the president, has died. He was 85. Watt died in Arizona on May 27, son Eric Watt said in a statement Thursday.