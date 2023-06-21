Research shows ticks could spread CWD in deer population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A study published May 15, 2023, suggests that ticks could be a vector in spreading CWD among white-tailed deer. Heather Inzalaco, the lead researcher for the study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said she came across the issue, and once she started learning more about it, she didn’t look back. The research concluded that prions in ticks from three CWD-positive deer heads had an infectious dose range of 0.3 to 42.4 per tick.