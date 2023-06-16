Pennsylvania lawmaker wants two game commissioners removed from board

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A state legislator is asking Gov. Josh Shapiro to remove two commissioners from the Pennsylvania Game Commission board. In a letter dated May 23, state Rep. David Maloney, R-Berks, who is the Republican Chairman of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, asked Shapiro to consider removing commissioners Kristen Schnepp-Giger, who is president of the board, and Todd Pride.