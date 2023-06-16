Lake Michigan action off Sheboygan has shifted from cohos to kings. Purple martins are doing well in Wisconsin, thanks to volunteer martin landlords. Lake Wisconsin is a good bet for weekend bass and walleyes. Jeff Kelm reports on the Merc National tournament in Fond du Lac and heads to the MWC tournament on Lake Erie at Lorain, Ohio. Dan reports on his summer livestock adventures.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1824
