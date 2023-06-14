Anglers can fish for free without a license in Illinois June 16-19

Springfield — DNR has set June 16-19 as Illinois Free Fishing Days, which will coincide with Father’s Day weekend.

During this four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

RELATED STORY: Free fishing this weekend in Illinois is a time to push the basics

The goal is for non-anglers to discover or rediscover the fun of fishing. Parents also are encouraged to introduce kids to the outdoor adventure of fishing.

Those who need fishing equipment can check out the Tackle Loaner Program on the DNR website.

Several fishing events have been scheduled by organizations around the state.