Free fishing this weekend in Illinois is a time to push the basics

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As most adults know, fishing can be just as consuming as anything else, but the skills and values learned in the outdoors can help guide a person to peace and contentment for the rest of their lives. Father’s Day weekend and free fishing weekend run concurrently in Illinois, so sharing those skills with family can be a life-long investment. So how to you get that new angler started?