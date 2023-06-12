Video: Use standing corn to your advantage this deer season

It is not uncommon for some hunters to avoid standing cornfields when it comes to bowhunting whitetails, the idea being that the large majority of deer will go unseen because they spend their time within the corn.

Beans get plenty of attention during the early season, but Eric Morken of Outdoor News loves when it is a corn year in areas he hunts, specifically in the early season before deer become pressured. Hunters can use corn to their advantage getting in and out of a hunting location undetected, and bucks use corn as an extra layer of security they can disappear into.

In this video, Morken scouts a Minnesota property to prepare a new setup for this fall off of a finger of timber that comes off of a river system into an agriculture field.

He details how he has seen bucks bedding and moving around corn while hunting agriculture areas of Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota over the years, including the sign he found to determine where he would hunt on opening weekend of the 2022 North Dakota bow season that led to him taking a beautiful velvet buck on his second sit.