New York Crossbow Coalition President, Rick McDermott, dies in vehicle accident

Rick McDermott, founder and president of the New York Crossbow Coalition, was a tireless advocate for crossbow hunting expansion in New York.

Rick McDermott, founder and president of the New York Crossbow Coalition, died unexpectedly on June 10 as the result of an automobile accident. He was 66. His wife, Annemarie, 64, also perished in the accident, which occurred on State Route 104 in the town of Albion, according the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.

McDermott was a tireless advocate for crossbow hunting expansion in New York. The NYCC was directly involved in the 2014 changes that established the current crossbow seasons in the state. Most recently, he’d been campaigning to establish crossbow hunting throughout the entire archery season for those with disabilities, junior hunters and those over the age of 55. Legislation was also in the works this past session to establish expanded hunting opportunities for those over the age of 60.

McDermott was also a founding member of the New York Sportsmen’s Advisory Council, and was the current Vice-Chairmen as well as past Chairmen. He was inducted into the New York Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame in 2014.

Friends report that McDermott had recently retired from his full time job as a contractor and that his goal was to spend more time in Albany. Just days prior to his passing he’d been working with lawmakers in hopes of getting the above legislation passed to expand crossbow hunting opportunities.

