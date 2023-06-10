This week’s show launches with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discussing the latest update on the Asian carp advance up the Mississippi River, plus insight into a shovelnose sturgeon poaching case. Then Thomas Gable from the border country Voyageurs Wolf Project joins Rob to share fascinating new wolf behavior the study has documented: wolves hunting for fish in the spring. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then debate the recent Dennis Anderson story in the Star Tribune about forward-facing sonar, plus important, exclusive advice for national park visitors: don’t pet the bears or bison.
Episode 439 – Voyageur Wolf Project reveals fascinating new wolf behavior, plus a shovelnose sturgeon poaching case, and forward-facing sonar debate
