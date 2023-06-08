Asian carp found jumping at Mississippi River’s Lock and Dam 5 in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Asian carp have been seen jumping near Lock and Dam 5 during the past couple of weeks, and the development has generated new concerns about their future in Minnesota waters of the Mississippi River. After state legislators discussed a barrier at Lock and Dam 5 during the 2023 legislative session, they eventually decided to fund surveys and research rather than building the barrier. Dr. Peter Sorensen, professor and carp expert at the University of Minnesota, said it’s concerning to see the number of carp near Lock and Dam 5, which is 10 miles northwest of Winona.