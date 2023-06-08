Thursday, June 8th, 2023
Asian carp found jumping at Mississippi River’s Lock and Dam 5 in Minnesota

Dr. Peter Sorensen, professor and carp expert at the University of Minnesota, said he recently saw fairly large numbers of large silver carp jumping in the Mississippi River immediately below Lock and Dam 5, which is 10 miles northwest of Winona, Minn. (Minnesota DNR photo)
Asian carp have been seen jumping near Lock and Dam 5 during the past couple of weeks, and the development has generated new concerns about their future in Minnesota waters of the Mississippi River. After state legislators discussed a barrier at Lock and Dam 5 during the 2023 legislative session, they eventually decided to fund surveys and research rather than building the barrier. Dr. Peter Sorensen, professor and carp expert at the University of Minnesota, said it’s concerning to see the number of carp near Lock and Dam 5, which is 10 miles northwest of Winona.
