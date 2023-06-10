19 disabled hunters partake in Ohio’s Blue Rock turkey hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Y-Bridge Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) partnered with the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife and the ODNR Division of Forestry to sponsor the 16th annual Gary Finnicum Memorial Turkey Hunt on March 31, April 1, and April 2 at Blue Rock State Forest. The Wheelin’ Sportsmen event allowed 19 disabled hunters the opportunity to participate in a spring turkey hunt with 58 guides, who volunteered their time to scout for turkeys, set up blinds and adaptive equipment, and donate the use of their UTVs to provide transportation to and from their hunting sites.