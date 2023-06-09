New York’s Erie Canal is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One minute. That’s how long it takes for me to drive from my house to the Erie Canal. It has become a favorite fishing spot for my grandson, Parker Costello, of Lockport, N.Y. Because of that interest, we have discovered many hidden gems that have uncovered some great fishing spots along the way. There will be more to come as we peal back the onion of opportunity.