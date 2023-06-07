Outdoor News chats with Marilyn Vetter, the new President and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.
WI Daily Update: A chat with Wisconsin resident and Pheasants Forever CEO Marilyn Vetter
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN Daily Update: Bison calves join Minnesota herds
New bison calves join the herd at Minnesota state parks.
Commentary: Pennsylvania Game Commission’s deer harvest numbers are credible
The April 14 issue had comments about last year’s deer harvests in Pennsylvania. One of the comments stated that to
Looking forward: Is technology spoiling fishing instincts?
An evergreen tree, a meandering point and a water tower was all the romance needed. I can still remember looking