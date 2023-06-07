SPF, the FDA and the best numbers to keep you protected from the sun

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I pulled a tube of sunscreen from my boat’s glove compartment to slather on a layer of protection for my lips, face, ears – about the only portion of my skin exposed to the day’s sunbeams since I was wearing long sleeves, long pants and a wide-brimmed hat. I asked a friend fishing with me if he wanted some. “Yes, please,” he said. Then when he looked at the tube he said, “I don’t think this stuff will work for me.”