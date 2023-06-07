Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Long-line jigging can be a helpful tool

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of my favorite ways to fish for and catch walleyes is what I call long-line jigging. I’ll work backwards into the wind along a weed edge or breakline. I cast as far out as I can so I’m away from the boat. Then, I drag, pop, and let the jig sit, while using the backward movement of the boat to keep the line tight. I like to use a 1⁄8-ounce jig and I’m usually fishing more by faith than by the feel of the jig.