New trout management strategy floated for 12 stream sections in Pennsylvania

A new trout management strategy was introduced at the April 5 Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. According to David Nihart, chief of the Division of Fisheries Management for the agency, the new program, if approved, would benefit anglers wanting to target and keep stocked trout. In addition, it would encourage growth of the wild brown trout population in those same streams.