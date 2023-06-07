Crankbaits for walleyes: Here’s what to know as seasons change

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Crankbaits are a proven lure for walleyes throughout the open-water season. The type of crankbait you employ, however, varies depending on the season. In the cold water of spring and late fall, walleyes prefer a subtle, side-to-side wobble versus more animated action. As water temperatures increase and walleye metabolism gets a jumpstart, cranks with an energetic action start to get noticed. When water temperatures peak during the summer months walleyes are in full-time gorge mode, so crankbaits that exhibit a dynamic shimmy and tight wobble at slightly faster speeds get the nod.