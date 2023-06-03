A record by a beard hair (or feather)? The story of a gobbler to remember

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every once in a while a turkey hunt goes exactly as you want it to. That’s what happened on May 2, the morning I bagged what is perhaps my best spring gobbler to date. The hunt took place in a grassy clearing on the side of a mountain near my home in the southeastern Adirondacks. This location, which is in Warren County, has been a consistent mature gobbler producer over the years and some scouting just ahead of the season revealed that it might be again.