This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was going through an old photo album the other day. By old, think black and white photographs from the early 1950s. Glancing at a couple of them, I was reminded of the Rod Stewart tune “Every Picture Tells a Story,” a classic rock and roll song from 1971. Boy, am I dating myself!