Support not unanimous for Minnesota’s outdoors bill

A couple of weekends ago, the Minnesota Legislature ended its session with many different bills and policies passing in the final days and minutes. As is typically the case, not everyone approves what the Legislature finally adopted. Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, said he didn’t see as much as he was hoping for regarding sportsmen and sportswomen during the session. Scott Fier, Minnesota Deer Farmers Association president, said he’s seeing his industry turned upside down with the new CWD/deer farm language. And Dr. Peter Sorensen, professor and carp expert at the University of Minnesota, has seen a shift from funding for an Asian carp barrier to potential carp studies and the possible design of a barrier.