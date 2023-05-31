Outdoor Insights: Thoughts on important outdoor items from Minnesota’s legislative session

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We don’t have to like everything that passed with the 2023 Minnesota Legislature, but – unlike most years in this space post-legislative session – I can’t say nothing happened.