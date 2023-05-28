Ease into spring dog work, and keep it short in summer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The best way to begin spring training is simple: short hikes and no serious training. Just let the dog run and gauge both his stamina and mental acuity. A good idea is to bring a bumper along and throw a few fun retrieves, but don’t overdo it to the point that the dog loses interest – which can happen, especially if temperatures are high.