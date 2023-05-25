Commentary: Farm Bill must include solutions for family forest owners

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Forests in the Farm Bill, a coalition of more than 70 forestry and conservation organizations, released last week a set of recommendations focused on improving the forest-related sections of the upcoming U.S. Farm Bill. The coalition urges legislators to strengthen the Farm Bill’s ability to protect the health and wellbeing of U.S. forests while supporting rural American communities.