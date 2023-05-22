Five projects approved by Iowa Natural Resources Commission

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of five construction projects were recently approved by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission, including projects at three state parks. A new office area and shop will be built at Lake Wapello State Park in Davis County. The building will be constructed of Structural Insulated Panels and covered in steel siding. The building will include an office area as well as a breakroom and restroom, while the shop/storage area will include three heated bays.