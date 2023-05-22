Applications open through June 16 to apply for elk licenses in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 16, to apply for one of 17 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Seasons will run from early September to mid-October. Hunters applying for a license can choose from two options. One license is for an antlerless elk, which can be a female or a young male. The other license option is for either a bull or antlerless elk.

RELATED STORY: Minnesota DNR Commissioner shares concerns with Red Lake Nation on potential elk overharvest

New this season, the DNR expanded the boundaries of Elk Zone 20 near Lancaster to better encompass areas where elk have been during elk hunting seasons. The zone expanded by about 6 miles to the west and 3 miles to the south.

It’s important that hunters review the elk season structure on the DNR website prior to entering the lottery to ensure they apply for the license they want.