Episode 436 – Author John Maclean and the new centennial edition of Ernest Hemingway’s Big Two-Hearted River

Tons of news topics dominate chatter with host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein, Editor Tim Spielman, and regular contributor Tim Lesmeister. For starters, the bass season (starting in 2025) could be open year-round under a new proposal. Also, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association announced it is boycotting the annual Governor’s Deer Opener.

At the legislature, the two-line rule for the Minnesota River appears to have passed along with allowing crossbow hunting for hunters of all ages during the regular archery season. Other topics include chatter on the 3M property on Mantrap Lake, plus the Red Lake Band declaring its intentions to issue 30 permits for elk in northwestern Minnesota.

During the middle portion of this week’s program, author John Maclean joins Rob to talk about the new centennial edition of Ernest Hemingway’s Big Two-Hearted River that has hit print this spring. Maclean (son of author Norman Maclean, who wrote A River Runs Through It) wrote a foreward for the reprint, so he and Rob discuss the classic piece of outdoors literature.