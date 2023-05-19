Michigan Natural Resources Commission eyes whitetail regulation changes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan hunting regulations are set on a three-year cycle, and 2023 marks the year for deer regulations to be discussed, changed, or tweaked. The DNR Wildlife Division is proposing several changes to current deer regulations, and one of the state’s natural resources commissioners has added several amendments he hopes to push through as well. Antler point restrictions, and season dates are up for discussion.