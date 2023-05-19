Iowa plays its part in nationwide Pheasants Forever success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

To pheasant hunters and wildlife enthusiasts, there is nothing more beautiful than native grassland habitat, alive with a myriad of different wildlife populations. That was the vision of a small group of outdoor enthusiasts, who in 1982, created an organization named Pheasants Forever (PF). It gained the reputation as the “habitat organization” and for good reason. Iowa is certainly a strong state when it comes to PF. There are 100 local PF chapters, two Quail Forever chapters and two student PF chapters within Iowa’s 99 counties.