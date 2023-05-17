Opening-day weather dampens anglers in southern Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The fishing opener arrived last weekend, and various areas around the state experienced different levels of success based on weather and time of day. The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener took place just outside of Mankato at Madison Lake, though steady rain on Saturday morning and into the afternoon made it difficult to catch walleyes. It seemed like the farther north anglers went, the more success they had during the weekend.