Where to target muskies: Hard or ‘soft’ structure in warm weather?

One of the great mysteries in muskie fishing is where to find them, or at least where to find fish that will bite today. Should we fish hard structure or soft? There is no simple answer that will apply to every day – where you should fish varies with the day and the season. Structure as defined in fishing lexicon is the bottom of the lake that doesn’t change, like breaklines and rocks. “Cover” on the other hand, is the stuff that changes or disappears with time, such as weeds, fallen trees, man-made cribs, etc. All fish species use structure and/or cover at some point every year.