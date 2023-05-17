Minnesota’s turkey harvest numbers bounce back after slow start

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

About two weeks remain until the spring wild turkey season closes on May 31, and while license and harvest numbers were down early, they bounced back during seasons C and D. Aaron Hebeisen, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers’ chapter coordinator and a turkey hunter, said he’s seen strong turkey numbers in the southeastern part of Minnesota. He said it doesn’t surprise him that harvest numbers are higher than normal for seasons C and D because of inclement weather during seasons A and B.