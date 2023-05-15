Michigan DNR wants public input on management of state game and wildlife areas

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is developing a recreation and habitat management plan for seven state game and wildlife areas across southern Michigan that have managed waterfowl hunts.

These areas are:

Fennville Farm Unit of Allegan State Game Area (Allegan County).

Fish Point State Wildlife Area (Tuscola County).

Harsens Island Unit of St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area (St. Clair County).

Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center.

Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area (Bay County).

Pointe Mouillee State Game Area (Monroe and Wayne counties).

Shiawassee River State Game Area (Saginaw County).

These areas are managed primarily for waterfowl habitat and waterfowl hunting, but they also provide opportunities for other outdoor recreation such as wildlife watching, fishing, hiking, paddling, hunting for species other than waterfowl and trapping.

As a part of this planning process, the DNR is surveying outdoor users to better understand experiences on managed waterfowl hunt areas and perspectives on management priorities.

Take the survey by clicking here. Your response is confidential and will never be associated with your name.