Stretching out the spring turkey season in Michigan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My friend Rick hunkered down in a blind at the edge of a small opening on his forested land on the first day of the turkey hunting season this year.