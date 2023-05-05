Three killer decoy setups for the late turkey season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you still have an unfilled turkey tag, don’t fret. The wild and unpredictable weather of April has given way to May, and with it comes some of the season’s best longbeard hunting. To take advantage of those cruisers, and to make the most of your remaining time afield, consider your decoy strategy.