Ohio’s early turkey kill this spring in good standing

Data supplied by the Ohio Division of Wildlife appears to demonstrate the state’s turkey flock is on the road to recovery, thanks in some measure to tightening of bag limits. It is important to note, too, that the totals shown for this year and last year includes the results of their respective two-day, youth-only turkey-hunting seasons. This year, youth hunters were blessed with absolutely ideal turkey-hunting weather.